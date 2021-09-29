MARY PATTERSON
Just as sure as we do not control the beginning, we cannot control the end.
Mary Elizabeth Reid Lewis Patterson was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Maryland and Mary Reid. She received her abiding faith in God by the nurturing of her mother, who brought her to St. Matthew A.M.E. Church as a baby. Mary was the product of the Philadelphia school system. After graduating from Overbrook High School, she held several jobs, but it was at the U.S. Post Office where she met her soul mate and future husband, Gary. Mary retired from the post office after thirty-two years because of health reasons. Mary started playing the piano at an early age. Mary truly appreciated having learned to play the piano, for it had become routine for her to play for several hours in the evenings, finding such solace in the music. Regular Sunday evening concerts at home were filled with hymns, pop music, and Jazz. Mary was a caring and devoted daughter and sister and a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who was very popular among her peers. Her soft-spoken nature and wisdom made her a welcoming presence. Mary will be lovingly remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, endurance, loyalty and friendliness. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Maryland and H.K. She leaves to forever cherish her memory her husband, Gary, her daughters Monica (Rob), Beth (Bobby), her son Gary (Niecy), Granddaughters Rasheeda (Andre), Kyhirah, Grandsons Khayree, Javon, Javell and Gary (Lil G). Great grands Kayree, Mikal, Jaylah, Amiya, Kayir, Markii, Nasai, Mister. Godson, Jeffrey, sister-in-laws, Cynthia and Jill and a host of relatives and friends. Service Friday, October 1, 2021, 11AM at St. Matthew’s AME Church, 215 North 57th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139.
