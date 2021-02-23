Mary E. Murphy, who was a nurse for more than 25 years at Abington Memorial Hospital, died on Feb. 14, 2021. Murphy was 93.
Murphy was born on April 12, 1927 in Little Mountain, S.C. She was the only child born to Rebecca Counts and Morse Koon. Murphy had a sister, Thelma Wallace, born to her father, Morse Koon. Her sister preceded her in death.
Murphy was raised in Columbia, S.C. She completed her early years of schooling at Harvard School in Columbia. As a young teenager her mother, Rebecca, relocated with her to Philadelphia. She attended William Penn High School for Girls, from where she graduated. While living in Philadelphia, she met and married John C. Murphy in 1949. Together, they had two daughters, Gwendolyn Carol and Valerie Janet.
She started her working career at Sears and Roebuck Company. While raising her two girls, she made the decision to become a nurse.
She attended nursing school and received her certificate as an L.P.N. She joined the staff at Abington Memorial Hospital in 1973. She worked there until she retired from Abington Memorial Hospital in 1992.
Murphy was devoted to her children and grandchildren and played and development. She enjoyed spending time with her family. This love was not only shown to her immediate family, but to several of her daughters' longtime friends who affectionately called her Mom Murphy.
Some of Murphy's hobbies included traveling and gardening. She had a "green thumb." Murphy took pride in her backyard vegetable garden on Arlington Street assisted by her godson "Little."
Murphy leaves to mourn her loss: aunt Louella Faust (98 years young), daughter Gwendolyn Carol Robinson, (son-in-law Herthy F. Robinson), daughter Valerie Murphy-Darden, (son-in-law Norman W. Darden), granddaughters: Jamila Robinson Leak (Jonathan D. Leak), and Norvasha Darden, grandsons: Jacque Garner (Keisha Mobley Garner), and Ahmad Robinson, great granddaughters: Jada Mobley, Jurnee Garner, Aniyah Leak, and Ayla Leak, godson Milton Curtis, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 10:30-11 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Her internment will take place at Merion Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.