Mary Cleo Payne was born December 15, 1920, to Roman Joseph Payne and Mary Elizabeth Blair (Payne). Cleo, as she was called, lived life with a feisty personality and although she never married, shared a caring relationship with her friend Bell. A devout Catholic, Cleo served diligently at Saint Rose of Lima Parrish after retiring as an Assistant Buyer at Gimbels Department Store in Philadelphia. Cleo also expressed her love of the Lord through her bright smile which she shared with family and friends for 99 years. Cleo loved her mother and family members very much and is survived by her sister Ursula Henry, as well as, many nieces and nephews. On Sunday, May 10, 2020 Mary (Cleo) left us to be with her Lord. Aunt Cleo we miss your smile and will forever love you. The Payne Family.
