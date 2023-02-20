Marvin Wentz Turner, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, died in Philadelphia on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. He was 63.
Turner was born on Oct. 17, 1959, in Lower Merion, to Gilbert Turner Jr. and Frances Turner.
He received a bachelor's degree from Howard University, a master's of business administration from George Washington University and a law degree from Georgetown University. He also did postgraduate study at Temple University and completed programs at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
At HUD, Turner was the director of the District of Columbia field office, where he oversaw four divisions with an annual economic output exceeding $1 billion in grants and over $4 billion in financings.
As the senior HUD official in that market, he oversaw affordable housing development, homeless prevention, foreclosure mitigation and sustainable development. He also served as a liaison to field offices around the country and as the chief of emergency preparedness.
Turner was known for his knowledge of housing markets. He was a leading strategist in the formation of America’s Private Investment Companies (APIC), a HUD program designed to provide for the significant expansion of private equity capital for the creation or relocation of large scale businesses in distressed central cities and rural areas.
"Marvin was respected, admired, and loved by all who knew him," Barbara Goldberg Goldman, founder and chairwoman of the Affordable Housing Conference, said in an online tribute. "He touched the lives of so many people in so many positive ways."
Early in his career, Turner was a claim adviser at Prudential Insurance in Fort Washington, a partner at Management Enterprise in Philadelphia, and an analyst at CNA Finance Group in Washington.
He later became an adviser on major projects for Bell Atlantic, chief financial officer for the Local Government Insurance Trust, and EO of FinAssets Capital.
He was the former owner of Turner Management Group, an SEC registered investment advisory firm.
Turner served on the National Advisory Council to the U.S. Small Business Administration and other public service commissions and on several non-profit boards.
He was chairman of the Kappa Epsilon Lambda Education Foundation, treasurer of Community Hope, and a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
He also taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland.
Turner's work around the globe included managing a due diligence team for a potential acquisition of a telephone firm in Argentina, financial modeling for a telecom joint venture in New Zealand, and acting as an economic adviser in Russia. He met with delegations from Israel, Japan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and more than a dozen other nations.
He was married to Julia (Davis) Turner.
Services were held on Monday, Feb. 20, at Mount Hermon Baptist Church.
Beckett-Brown And Hodges Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
