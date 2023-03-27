Marvin Joseph Ruley, a retired sergeant in Philadelphia's 12th Police District, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was 58.
He was affectionately known as Marv by family and friends and was born on May 28, 1964, to the late Marvin Herman Ruley and the late Josephine Ruley. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1982 and continued his education at Holy Family University.
As a child, he was given the nickname "Precious" by his maternal grandmother, Lee Moultrie, which allowed him to escape punishment (even when deserved) because he was revered as her precious one who could do no wrong. Growing up, he and his cousins sometimes got into mischief “borrowing” his uncle’s 50-cent pieces for the ice cream truck.
Ruley joined the Marine Corps Reserves in 1983, where he served for three years. After serving, he worked several jobs before joining the Philadelphia Police Department in 1996. He served on the police force for 25 years and retired as a sergeant in 2021. On the day of his retirement, he received two City Council proclamations and was greeted by over 40 officers outside the police station.
After retirement, he started working for the state of Pennsylvania in 2021 as a driver for Rep. Joanna McClinton.
"You served our nation bravely, protected our community faithfully and lived your life lovingly," McClinton said in an online tribute. "Cannot even fathom our office without you or your beautiful family without you, yet here we are saying our goodbyes all too soon."
Ruley met the future Nicole Laysears-Ruley in 1987 while she was walking a friend to the store. The two became inseparable and married on June 3, 1995. Before they met, both had a daughter. Later, they had two sons.
Ruley played pickup basketball games and chess against other officers. It never mattered to him that most of them were much younger. What he lacked in age-related athleticism, he made up in trash talk.
Edith Dixon, head of the 12th Police District Advisory Council, said it was almost as if Ruley hadn't retired because he was always popping in to say hi.
"The police officers he supervised, they really liked him, and you can’t say that about many supervisors," Dixon told the Tribune in a tribute.
Ruley fell ill in the spring of 2022, but did not allow it to shatter his spirit. He began the long process of treatment, and although it was not easy, he maintained a smile through it all.
Ruley adored going to old-school hip-hop concerts and comedic performances. He was a sports enthusiast who supported the Philadelphia Eagles. He was often seen driving the classic green Ford pickup truck with the Eagles logo. He was also a second-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate and stuck to a workout routine at 5 a.m. each morning.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, April and Krystal Ruley.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole Laysears-Ruley; children, Jessica Ruley, Kelly Laysears, Cole Ruley and Cobe Ruley; grandchildren Jaydon, Elle and Kye; nephews Dante Ruley and C.J Hudgins (Unique); sisters, Margaret, Dawn and Nicole; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on March 22 at Mt. Tabor A.M.E. Church.
Ivan M. Kimble Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
