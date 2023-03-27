Marvin Joseph Ruley

Marvin Joseph Ruley, a retired sergeant in Philadelphia's 12th Police District, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023. He was 58.

He was affectionately known as Marv by family and friends and was born on May 28, 1964, to the late Marvin Herman Ruley and the late Josephine Ruley. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1982 and continued his education at Holy Family University.

