Martha Lee Ingram, passed away on March 2, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on April 12, 1936, to the late Neura and Vera Jones. Martha was a dedicated and faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Philadelphia, PA where she served in different capacities on numerous auxiliaries. She enjoyed traveling the world, shopping and collecting souvenirs from every place she visited. Martha received her high school diploma and retired from the U.S. Post Office in Philadelphia, with 35 years of dedicated service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neura and Vera Lee Jones. Martha is survived by her brother, Calvin Jones; sisters, Shirley Jones, Neura J. Simpo (Glenn); nephews, Glenn M. Simpo, II (Christina) and Calvin M. Jones; niece, Detra S. Simpo; great nieces, Helen Simpo and Faith Simpo; cousins, Steve Parris, Ronald Parris, Theresa P. McClean, Christine P. Glover, Patricia Parris-Johnson, Linda Parris-Dancy, Alma Toomer, Deborah Bellamy and Ann Gordon; special friends from Philadelphia, Ms. Jessie Pittman, Ernestine Hayward (Gene), Ms. Diane Johnson, Mrs. Thelma Ragland, Mrs. Sonja Lockett and Mrs. Karen Powers and a host of cousins, family and friends from Philadelphia and Jacksonville. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32219.
