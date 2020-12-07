Martha A. Johnson passed on November 29, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Noella Lallatin. Funeral Mass is Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Raymond of Penafort Roman Catholic Church, 1350 Vernon Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19150. Interment is in Johnstown, PA. Arr.: Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home.
