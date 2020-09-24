Marshall Vincent Lott Jr. was born November 10, 1929 to the late Marshall and Rosabelle (Sadler) Lott, Sr. On Thursday, September 17, 2020, God called him to rest and reward. Marshall was educated in the Philadelphia school system and attended West Philadelphia High School. He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church until his homegoing. In 1946, Marshall married his teenage sweetheart, Mary Katherine Richards. To this marriage were born two daughters, and three sons: Gail, Rebecca, Marshall III, Stephen, and Robert. Marshall and Mary were married for 65 years. He was a devoted family man, working for about 15 years as a top – notch short- order cook at Horn and Hardart. Marshall then, at the encouragement of his wife, decided to take the test to become a Philadelphia Police Officer. As an officer, Marshall became a valuable member of the Police and Fireman’s Band, playing his saxophone in yet another venue for 20 years Marshall also headed his own band, Marshall Lott and Friends in the late 90s. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in remembrance of Mary K Lott.
Like most things in 2020, The Philadelphia Tribune’s Women of Achievement celebration looked a little different this year. The event, which was previously held at Philadelphia’s prestigious Union League, went digital this year in response to the pandemic.
