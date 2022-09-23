Marlow Eric Marshall, a retired computer specialist, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. He was 64.
He was born the third of four children to Wanda Marshall and the late Leonard Marshall Sr. in Philadelphia on Aug. 7, 1958.
Marshall began studying the Bible in Sunday school at a very young age and always had a spiritual nature about him. As he grew older, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He served at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown for many years as a Sunday School teacher and with the Men’s Ministry and the Music Ministry.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Olney High School. He studied karate and achieved green belt status at the age of 15. He was a gymnast throughout high school and competed in all-around and individual events at City Finals as a senior.
At age 12, he picked up the clarinet, which started his love for music. He graduated to tenor sax and flute at age 13. He was self-taught and began playing professionally at the age of 16 with his older brother Leonard's band. His band experience eventually led to him travel around the world. He also became proficient on the keyboard in his mid-20s and later took up the bass guitar. In addition to playing professionally, he played for his church for many years. He also played the upright bass and drums and was always learning to play new instruments.
Marshall attended classes at trade school and La Salle College to become a computer specialist in the telecommunications industry. Professionally, Marshall spent more than 35 years with Motorola Company as an electronics engineer.
While enrolled as a student at a music school in West Oak Lane, he met a music teacher, Jacqueline Garden, who eventually agreed to go out with him after he passed her a note that said, "There is music when you’re near." They married and raised three sons.
"Family was everything to Marlow, and no one loved and supported their family more than he did," his family said in a tribute. "He was kind and made everyone feel like they were his friend because Marlow never met a stranger."
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Marshall Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Garden-Marshall; sons, Haran Knight Sr. (Lynnette), Jamil E. Marshall and Anwar M. Marshall; mother, Wanda Marshall; siblings, Melodye Marshall and Monte Marshall (Adriene); grandchildren, Leila Knight, Semaje Larkin, Emani Larkin, Jaslynn Knight and Haran Knight Jr.; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, 25 W. Johnson St.
Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
