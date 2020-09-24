Marlon Walls
08/24/1964 - 09/19/2020
The North Philadelphia Community mourns the loss of Marlon “ BO” Walls. Public Viewing Sunday, 9/27/20, 5-7pm at Turay Memorial Chapel, 2534 N. 22nd Street, Phila., PA 19132. Viewing Monday, 9/28/20, 9-11AM. Service 11AM at Holiness Temple Church, 2240 N. 29th Street Phila., PA 19132.
(0) entries
