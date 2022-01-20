Marlene Ann Richardson died on January 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband, John H. Richardson, Jr.; daughter, JoAnn S. Chapman (Jeffrey); son, John H. Richardson, III (Nicole) and families. Viewing 10:00 a.m. with Mass following at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas at 6361 Lancaster Avenue - Phila, PA 19151. Int. West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
