Mark J. Bounds died on February 24, 2022. He is survived by loving family and friends. Viewing 9 a.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022 with service at 10 a.m. at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. Interment Fernwood Cemetery.
