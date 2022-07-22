Marion Murphy, a retired social worker, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was 91.
She was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Robert Emmett and Tecumseh Bell Rutledge, and was raised in Wilmington, Delaware, where she graduated from Howard High School in 1948.
She obtained a bachelor's degree from Fisk University and a master's in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. While attending Penn, she met and married the late Robert (Bob) Murphy. From this union came two sons, Robert Anthony and Douglas Eric.
Murphy began her professional career as a teacher’s assistant with Wilmington public schools. After obtaining her master’s degree, she held social work positions with Veterans Hospital, Tom Thumb Agency, Mental Health Mental Retardation, and Montgomery County’s Social Services Agency. She also helped patients at Paoli Memorial Hospital as assistant director of social services until she retired.
After retirement, she was awarded more time for bird watching, volunteering, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
She was an avid bird watcher at Tyler Arboretum and enjoyed birding day trips to Cape May and Camp Henlopen in New Jersey; Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Kent County, Delaware; and Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Pennsylvania.
She was a founding member and officer of Jack and Jill of America (Chester County chapter) and held memberships in the Links, Inc. chapters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and Shelby County, Tennessee; the Carrousels' Philadelphia chapter; and The Society, Inc. chapters in Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee.
She served on the selection committee for applicants to the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Social Work, was a lifetime member of the NAACP, and was a host family for A Better Chance (ABC). She was also a member and Sunday school teacher at the Main Line Unitarian Church, where she served on the Small Group Ministries committee.
"Marion’s desire to help others is also evidenced through her volunteer services to the Fair Housing Council of Philadelphia, Community Volunteers in Medicine (founding member), and her important work as an organ donation awareness advocate," her family said in a tribute.
She is survived by her sons, Tony (Arris) and Eric; grandson, Forrest; brother, Rocky (Dolly); and other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held in October at the Main Line Unitarian Church in Devon.
Donohue Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
