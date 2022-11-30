Marion C. Johnson, a community activist and retired City Council legislative aide, died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. She was 89.
She was lovingly known by her family and friends as "Peggy" and "MeMom."
As a child, she made a profession of her Christian faith and worshiped with her family. God led her to sow seeds at the Salvation Army, Morris Chapel Baptist Church and True Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She joined Greater Exodus Baptist Church in 1993. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and participated in the Mother’s Club and Women’s Ministry. She led the senior saints' ministries, which included arts and crafts, fashion shows, floral arrangements and meals.
She was born on July 7, 1933, to the late James and Helen White and was raised in North Philadelphia. Educated in the Philadelphia public school system, she graduated from William Penn High School. After graduation, she married Rudolph Johnson, the next-door neighbor. From this union came five daughters.
"Peggy was extremely driven and focused to achieve her goals while staying sincere, kind and compassionate," her family said in a tribute. "She could identify the needs of others and strived to meet those needs in all that she undertook and helped others without expecting anything in return.
Her career began with Rudolph and Marion Distributors, which handled more than 300 publications. She was also employed by Senior Wheels East for 14 years before starting her own senior citizen program at Morris Chapel Baptist Church. She retired after working as a legislative aide and zoning specialist for Councilwoman Marian B. Tasco for 28 years. She was recognized as "a trusted adviser who provided fair, informed and diligent input on zoning applications, and for her life-long public service in the Ninth Councilmanic District and to the City of Philadelphia," the family tribute said.
She volunteered as a community activist with the Concerned Citizens of Olney-Logan, as vice president of Logan Civic Association, as executive committee member for the 49th Democratic Ward, as block captain for the 5000 block of 8th Street, and as a member of Barrett Playground’s Advisory Council. The name Marion Johnson Way was added to the intersections of 8th and Duncannon streets and 9th and Duncannon streets.
She kept an impeccable home, from the rooftop to the basement. Her children recall hearing her scream, "Don’t put your hands on my walls!" They also remember her painting them in the wee hours of the morning whenever she detected a spot.
"Peggy was a dedicated, faithful, loving wife and mother," the family tribute said. "She found a way to make all of her girls feel like they were the only child. ... Being the baby of the family, needless to say, she was spoiled."
She was preceded in death by her four siblings, her daughter, Brenda Denise, and her husband, Rudolph.
She is survived by her daughters, Marion Antionette (Toni) Johnson, Deborah Helene Massey, Patricia Ann Andrews and Linda Bradley; sons-in-law, Darrell Massey and Steven Scott Bradley; grandchildren, Dana, Dewain, Kimberly, Deanna, Dejuan, Heather, Lindsey and Steven; great-grandchildren, Cyanni, Jayden, Henry Jr., Kobe, Dejuan Jr., Nathaniel, Kyre, Jordyn, Demi and Dewain Jr.; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Greater Exodus Baptist Church, 704 N. Broad St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is at West Laurel Hill cemetery.
Francis Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.