Marion H. Dorrah, a retired police officer and Marine Corps veteran, died on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. He was 78.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1944, in Laurens, South Carolina, and was the son of the late Broadus and Versena K. Dorrah and the twin brother of the late Maisha Dorrah Britt.
He was baptized at Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurens County, South Carolina, after accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at a young age. His family moved to Princeton, New Jersey, while he was young, and there he started early childhood school. He relocated to Philadelphia with his family during his early adolescence, attending Thomas Alva Edison High School there until 1962, when he received his diploma.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was assigned to the intelligence branch at Quantico in Virginia before being sent to Vietnam. He returned to Philadelphia when his enlistment was over and joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1966.
On July 20, 1968, Dorrah married the late Patricia Dorrah, a woman he had known his entire life.
Dorrah worked in the Police Department for 23 years, with assignments including the Northwest Division, Canine Unit, Operations Office and Juvenile Division. He was promoted to detective in 1979 and was given the Major Investigations Division, West Detective Division and Intelligence Division as his departments.
In addition to serving as a registered representative for First American National Securities, he also held positions as a residential property manager for Altman Realty, a life-health and annuities sales agent, a court security officer for federal district and appeals courts, a self-employed real estate sales agent and an insurance sales agent for Primerica Financial Services.
He received an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in law from La Salle University. He went on to earn his master's degree in finance from Lincoln University at the age of 69.
"Marion was a dedicated deacon at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, which was a church family he deeply loved," his family said in a tribute. "Marion was a critical thinker that would ensure he challenged your mind with his interrogative questioning."
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Maisha Dorrah-Britt, Henry Lee Dorrah, Ethel Chambers-Kinard and Lois Cheeks; son, Aaron Spencer; and nephew, Charles Chambers.
He is survived by his children, Anthony Dorrah, Derrick Curtis, Lynette Calhoun and Keenan Gunter-Dorrah; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Daisey Foreman; brother-in-law, James W. Howland III; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Feb. 8 at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
