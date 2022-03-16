Marion Elizabeth Butler, a retired nurse, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. She was 92.
She was the first daughter of the late Julian and Sirene Blackshear and was born in Philadelphia on Oct. 25, 1929.
Affectionately called Betty, Northern Betty, Mom Betty or G Mom Betty, she was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and graduated from Overbrook High School in 1948. She received her spiritual foundation at Vine Memorial Baptist Church.
She graduated from the Edward J. Meyer Nursing School in Buffalo, New York, as the only African American in her class in 1951 and was licensed in New York as a registered nurse (RN).
Butler returned to Philadelphia and was licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania in 1955. She married Edward O. Taylor in 1951. From this union, two children were born.
She began her nursing career as a "private duty" nurse for the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, caring for elderly and ill patients.
She went on to work for the City of Philadelphia, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the School District of Philadelphia, and at nursing centers and companies including the Bala Nursing and Retirement Center, the Presbyterian Home on 58th Street; the Tastykake Baking Company and the Philadelphia Health Center on Woodland Avenue. Later, she returned to school and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Antioch College.
She retired after 43 years of nursing, and married her second husband, the late Robert J. Butler Jr. The couple spent their time traveling to warm destinations such as Florida and California and cruising to the Bahamas and Virgin Islands until his death in 2003.
She devoted her time, energy and passion to caring for her family, the Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. (Theta Chapter, Inc.), and singing, as she had a great love for music. She served on the choirs at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and Christian Fellowship Baptist Church and Philadelphia Citywide Choirs.
She returned to the Sanctuary Choir at Vine Memorial Baptist Church in 2012.
"Betty Butler was a petite, quiet, quick-witted, supportive and often funny, caring person with a sweet, warm and generous smile," her family said in a tribute. She was a devoted and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was strong, fiercely independent and always busy moving and "taking care of her business," the family said.
She is survived by: her son, Edward A. Taylor of Voorhees, New Jersey (Valerie); daughter, Julia A. Taylor of Philadelphia (Calvin D.); grandchildren, Jaleel Brown (Keisha), Tiffany T. Newmuis (Kyle) and Teah T. Nusom; first husband, Edward O. Taylor of Charlotte, North Carolina; adopted daughters, Vanessa M. Givens of Yeadon (Donald), Olivia S. Ayranci of Philadelphia, Karen Stanislaus of New Hartford, New York, and Marian Langdonone; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 19 at Vine Memorial Baptist Church, 5600 W. Girard Ave. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.