Marilyn Alston

Marilyn Deloris “Mikey” Baker Alston died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, God, in His infinite wisdom, mercy and grace, quietly closed the eyes of our mother, grandmother and cherished friend. A virtual service in her honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Please access the live stream services at: https://bbc4christ.org Any questions please call Beckett Brown & Hodges Funeral Home at 215-438-9170.

