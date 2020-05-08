Marilyn Deloris Baker Alston, a former teacher and social work director, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was 89.
“My mom led a life of love and sacrifice so that we all could be who we were meant to be,” said daughter Sue Hodges. “She lived a life of service and love. Family meant everything to her. Family to her wasn’t just defined by bloodlines, it was also defined by the neighborhood and the church.”
She was born on Nov. 23, 1930, in Philadelphia to Maude Evangeloine Muldrow and Edward Marshall Baker and was the oldest of four children. Her sister Edwina and brothers, Wendall and Edward Marshall Jr., preceded her in death.
She was educated in the Philadelphia school system. Alston attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar School and Cooke Junior High School, where she was one of only six African-American students.
She graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls, where she was the first African-American president of the student body. Her school experience included awards in the annual Athletic Gym Contests and membership in numerous clubs.
She later attended Fisk University, Washington Square College (now New York University), Cheyney State College, Thomas Jefferson University, the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University.
Alston accumulated a bachelor’s degree, an equivalent bachelor’s degree in education, a masters of social work and certifications in elementary education and geriatric social work.
She married Floyd W. Alston in 1950 and two children were born to their union, Craig Edward Floyd Alston and Marilyn Suzanne (Sue) Hodges. They were married for over 62 years.
After a brief stint with the Veterans Administration, she began a career with the Philadelphia School District as an elementary classroom teacher at Grover Cleveland and William Dick elementary schools.
For over 19 years, her responsibilities included the homebound teaching of severely and profoundly impaired children and teaching on a multi-disciplinary team out of the Psychiatry Department at Thomas Jefferson University. After the program ended, Alston suspended her career to care for her aging parents and her husband’s parents and to nurture her own family.
“My mom loved being a teacher and seeing her adult students in the world,” Hodges said. “My mom’s entire life was about making sure that everyone else met their full potential. She loved to see her former students achieving their goals. She helped a lot of people.”
Throughout her life, Alston was active in the church, starting at a young age under the Presbyterian tutelage of the late Rev. Benjamin F. Glasco. At age 11, she gave her life to Christ at Berean Presbyterian Church, which she attended with her mother. She participated in Sunday School, Christian Endeavor and the young adult choir.
After her marriage, she was baptized in Jones Memorial Baptist Church, where her husband’s family members were founders. She was a choir member and president of the trustee aides, helped establish the nursery, and chaired Women’s Day.
The family transferred to Grace Baptist Church of Germantown after daughter Sue started attending Girl Scout Brownies, Vacation Church School and Sunday School there. She attended Grace Baptist for over 40 years, serving as deaconess, Scholarship Committee chair, and member of the Willie Mae Townsend Missionary Society and the AIDS Awareness Group.
Alston returned to college and as a full time graduate student and acquired her master’s degree at Temple University School of Social Administration in 1987 at age 56.
She worked at Tucker House, a skilled nursing facility for senior citizens founded by Jones Memorial Baptist Church, as a licensed geriatric social worker and became director of social work and then executive vice president.
Alston loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren Cameron Isaac Alston Hodges, Kendall Ann Baker Hodges and son-in-law Keith Lincoln Hodges. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining people, reading, dancing, traveling and listening to different genres of music including classical and country.
“Some of my fondest memories of my mom is of her dancing and cooking,” Hodges said. “She loved to laugh and listen to great music.”
In addition to her children and grandchildren, “she also loved having bonus children around her; she had a ton of adopted children that would call her mom,” she added. “She really enjoyed everyone gathering together, especially around Christmas time.”
In addition to other boards and committees, Alston served extensively at Frontiers International, chairing the Medical Research and Education Committee for 12 years. She was a founding member and the first female national chair of Frontiers International Foundation.
In 1958, she was admitted to Alpha Phi Sigma National Honorary Fraternity, Xi Chapter.
A virtual viewing will be held May 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Beckett-Brown and Hodges Funeral Home, 5618 Baynton St. A private family service will be held May 14.
