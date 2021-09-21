Marie Bruen Prattis, who was a longtime Philadelphia Public School teacher, died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Prattis was 91.
Prattis taught in the School District of Philadelphia for more than 30 years. While working as a young teacher, she met her future husband, a young attorney named Lawrence Prattis. They were married in July 1956, and the marriage lasted almost 47 years until his death in 2003. Their union was blessed with two children, Susan and David. Shortly after her marriage, she joined Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. She had been a loyal member for more than 65 years.
Since retiring several years ago, Prattis dedicated her time to volunteer activities and her beloved Senior Choir. She was an active member of the Outreachers, a service organization made up of women of Camphor. A vibrant member of the River Park House condominium community, she had many friends there as well. She relished spending time with her two grandchildren who reside in Potomac Falls, Virginia.
Prattis was the youngest of four children born to Clara DePew James. Prattis was born and raised in the small town of Washingtonville, New York. She attended public schools there, graduating from Washingtonville High School.
From an early age she was influenced in Christ and music by her late mother, who was a talented organist and pianist in her church as well as a beloved deaconess. After graduating from high school, she first came to the Philadelphia area to attend what was then known as Cheyney State Teachers College (now Cheyney University). While at Cheyney, she was awarded the Student Teaching Excellence Award. She received her bachelor's degree from Cheyney and took a teaching position in the Philadelphia Public School System. Also while at Cheyney, Prattis became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Lawrence Prattis. She leaves to mourn with cherished memories: her daughter, Susan; her son, David, and his wife Traci, her two grandchildren, Lawrence Martin and Lauren Marie, her nephew, Tony Calhoun, her cousin, Karen Wilson; and many cousins and dear friends.
There will be a viewing on Sept. 29 at Camphor United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue. The viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. The service will start at 11 a.m. The interment will take place at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.