Marcus Troy Garmon passed May 13, 2020. Service May 23, 2020 at Holy Temple Church, 2240 N. 29th Street, Phila. PA 19132. Viewing is 10-11am. Internment Fernwood Cemetery.
Meachem & Prioleau
Funeral Home
