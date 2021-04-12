Marcella Brown Groce, who was a long time teacher in Binghamton, New York, in the Binghamton Public School System, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021. Groce was 89.
Groce retired as a public school teacher in 1996. Then, Groce became an undergraduate student-teacher supervisor at State University of New York Oneonta.
Groce was born on April 17, 1931, in Philadelphia. She had been living in the Boston area since 2016, most recently residing at The Linden in Dedham, Massachusetts attended to by her daughter Karen Groce-Horan.
Groce received her undergraduate degree from Temple University and attended Marywood in Scranton, Pennsylvania, before completing her master's degree from the State University of N.Y. College at Cortland. She was an active member of the Appalachian Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and was chapter president 1995-97.
In her spare time throughout her life, she volunteered her time and talents with many organizations including the Roberson Museum, Christ Church Episcopal Binghamton, United Black Episcopalians, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Broome County Urban League.
Groce will be remembered for her magnetic personality, memorable smile and laugh, and a loving kindness especially given to any children fortunate enough to be in her presence. Her devotion to education was evident and inspired everyone who knew her.
Among her many interests and passions were gardening, piano playing, teaching Sunday school, and journal writer. She once wrote a children's book in hopes of having it published.
She enjoyed traveling and spent summers with her young family camping all over the northwestern states and in later years traveled the world to Barbados, Israel, Egypt and Alaska.
Groce is predeceased by her loving parents William and Ruby Brown, and Aunt Marie Cannon. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Brown; her son, Eric Groce, and wife Linda Heck-Groce, and their children, Adonea, Eric Jr. (wife Beth Groce), Neiman and Christopher Heck; daughter, Karen Groce-Horan, and her children Mariah (husband Greg Terrono) and Lydia; and great grandchildren DeAndre, Nelson, Carter, Maya, and Brooklyn. There are also Canadian relatives that have ties to Groce's family of origin from Barbados.
In lieu of flowers, her family suggests contributions in her honor could be made to the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley and/or Appalachian Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, (apalachinalumnae.com/about-delta-sigma-theta/contact/).
There will be a graveside memorial service on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Rolling Green memorial Park in West Chester.
