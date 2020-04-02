Mamie Williams, owner of the Mamie Williams Beauty Salon, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 95.
She was born on May 11, 1924, in Philadelphia to the late Samuel and Mary Kelly of Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was educated in the Philadelphia School District. According to her family and friends, Williams was a beautiful, giving and God-fearing woman. She had an infectious smile, a compassionate spirit and a zest for life.
Her passion for sewing led her to become a seamstress at Amalgamated Clothing Factory, where she worked for many years. In 1965, she became the owner of Mamie Williams’ Beauty Salon on Point Breeze Avenue, which ran successfully for over 15 years.
Williams established and ran Mamie Williams’ Personal Care Nursing Home from 1974 until shortly before her death.
She was a longtime member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Organization Most Ancient Grand Matron, where she reached the highest echelon.
Williams was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Williams Sr., and sister, Clarel Thurman.
She is survived by: her sister, Gladys Adams; three children, Marcia Louise, Gladys Marie and James Jr.; grandchildren, Roxanne, Steven, Leslie, Stacey and Jason-Matthew; great-grandchildren, Chris, Brianna, David, Kelly and Marlena; and great-great-grandson, Kaire.
Services will be held April 4 at Slater Funeral Home, 1426 Fitzwater St. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m. Burial is in Westminster Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.