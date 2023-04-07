Mamie Jennings Fains, a retired social services official in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania correctional systems, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was 98.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia, on Jan. 1, 1925. She graduated from Virginia State College and received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
Fains held positions at the Philadelphia Department of Public Welfare and the Maternal and Infant Care Program at Temple University.
Later, she became the director of social services at the Philadelphia Prison System and was a founding member of the National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice.
The last 17 years of her career were spent with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections as the Southeast regional director of community affairs, where she launched five community centers.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia for over 50 years and later joined Canaan Baptist Church in Germantown.
She relocated to Silver Spring in 2020 to spend her remaining years with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her sister, Carrie Kimbrough; children, Warren Brewer Jr. (Hope) and Camille Brewer (Beverly); grandchildren, Warren Brewer, Julia Dennis and David Brennan; son-in-law, Benjamin Galloway (Brenda deceased); cousins, Ruby McNair, Roosevelt Jennings and Julius Jennings; nieces, Lisette Kimbrough, Marsha Kimbrough and Linda Cheatham (Harold); nephews, William Kimbrough and Ralph Mason; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on April 5 at Canaan Baptist Church.
Walter E. Sabbath Jr. Funeral Services handled the arrangements.
