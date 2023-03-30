Mamie Fains passed on March 23, 2023. Closed casket Family Visitation Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 10:00 am, with service following at 11:00 am, at Canaan Baptist Church, 5430 Pulaski Avenue, Philadelphia, PA. Interment at Northwood Cemetery.
