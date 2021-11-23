Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of the deceased religious leader and civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead Monday inside her home in New York City, the New York Police Department said.
Shabazz's daughter found her at home and called emergency services, but officers who arrived at the Brooklyn home found her unresponsive. The cause of death is not known but the NYPD said her death did not appear suspicious.
The news of Shabazz's death comes just days after a judge dismissed the decades-old convictions of two of the three men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X. The move came after Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said "it was clear these men did not receive a fair trial."
Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six children, was born after his death.
"I'm deeply saddened by the death of Malikah Shabazz," Bernice King, the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., wrote on Twitter.
"My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X. Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, when Brother Malcolm was assassinated. Be at peace, Malikah."
