Malcolm T. Riley III, an electrical engineer and independent contractor, died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was 61.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1958, to the late Betty O. Riley and Malcolm T. Riley Jr. He was raised in South Philadelphia and Malvern. He was raised in the Church of the Good Samaritan in Paoli, where he was a member of the choir.
During his youth, Riley was an avid player in the Little League, Babe Ruth baseball and American Legion baseball, which led him to try out with the St. Louis Cardinals and other Major League teams.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and the Great Valley public school system in Chester County. He graduated from Great Valley High School in 1976.
Riley started his collegiate studies at the University of Delaware, later transferring to Drexel University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1989.
He earned a master’s degree in engineering/management from Drexel University and a Ph.D. in engineering management from Kennedy-Western University.
Riley’s professional tenure spanned several decades which included employment at General Electric, Boeing, Penn State University and La Salle University. He most recently worked as an independent contractor with a speciality in SAT training
Besides an academic expertise in the sciences, Riley was an excellent writer and enjoyed African-American art. He was a dog lover who had a passion for restoring cars and riding motorcycles.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at McCall Golf Club, 201 N. Lynn Boulevard, Upper Darby.
Terry Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association and the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
