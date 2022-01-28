Madelyne Baldwin, a former nurse and music producer, died on Jan. 12, 2022. She was 99.
She was born on March 10, 1922, to the late Joseph Walker Sr. and Mary "Maggie" (Elam) Walker in Barnwell County, South Carolina. She was the oldest of eight children. The family relocated to Sewell, New Jersey, in 1924 and eventually settled in Deptford Township, New Jersey.
She was educated in the Woodbury, New Jersey, school system, where she was known for her drive for excellence and superior penmanship. Relocating to Philadelphia, she attended Mercy-Douglass Memorial Hospital and Training for Nursing and was a member of the National Association of Colored Graduate Nurses.
She married John Fredrick Baldwin in 1946. As a nurse for 50 years, she served at Hahnemann Hospital, Mercy Douglas Hospital, Einstein Medical Center, and private-duty nursing. After confronting race-related obstacles to receiving training to become a registered nurse, she fought for equity within the profession and for the patients.
During her younger years, she chose to work the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift so she could attend to the school-related needs of her children. She was the school mother liaison for the working parents in the neighborhood. One principal referred to her as the "community advocate agitator."
At the 17th Street YMCA, she served as a board member on the St. Charles Community Action Committee, the 17th District Community Partnership Program, the Library Senior Readership Homebound Program and the Senior Citizen Advocate Committee. In the latter role, she protested on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg for the rights of older people to adequate medical care. She was awarded the "Beautiful Garden Award" by former Mayor Wilson Goode for the beautification of vacant lots beginning at 21st and Kimball streets and "growing" throughout the neighborhood.
She gave her life to Jesus Christ at an early age. She attended and served at First Baptist Church in Jericho, New Jersey, and later at North Baptist Church in North Woodbury, New Jersey. Upon moving to Philadelphia, she joined Friendship Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, Baptist Training Union facilitator and church nurse.
Later, she joined Gospel Temple Baptist Church, where she was a member and servant leader for decades. She was president of the Deaconess Ministry for many years and a member of the Senior Choir and the Pastor’s Aide Ministry.
Baldwin was the founder and producer of the Gospel Keys, a female quartet, and the Gospel Friends, a six-member group with five male voices and Baldwin as the female soloist. Both groups traveled across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Under her leadership, the Gospel Friends hosted an annual "Old Time Gospel Celebration" that drew gospel singers and groups from all over the U.S. The greatest joy of her discipling was the formation of the gospel choir composed of neighborhood youth, the Metro-Lights.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wade Walker, Leroy Brown Walker, John Edward "Eddie" Walker, Joseph "Joe" Walker, and Wilmar "Speed" Walker; and sister Carrie Walker-Abbott.
She is survived by; her brother, Willie Walker (Mildred "Millie"); children, Lori-Jean Rogers, Felicia Brown-Haywood (Reggie), Kevon Baldwin (Tracey), and Lamont Baldwin (Maria); goddaughter, Olinia Ricketts (Robert); grandchildren, Selina Rogers, Octavius Rogers (Alexandrea), Cara Rogers, Alexia Brown, Tiffany Hood (Jonathan), Shemika Haynes (Charles), Davida Brown, Reg Haywood Jr. (Tara), Regilynn Haywood, Octavia Crenshawn, Sandy Crenshawn, Thomasina Robey (Anthony), Venetia "Birdie" (Daren), Robert Ricketts II (Kesha), Alex Hamer III (Kalelah), Jason Hamer, Jonathan Hamer, Joy Hamer, Dawn Crosson (Jermaine), Larry Asu; 36 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held on Jan. 22 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church.
Clarence Johnson Jr. Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
