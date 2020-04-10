Lysa Dawn Robinson, percussionist and former drummer of the Grammy Award-winning soul singer Billy Paul, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Lankenau Hospital. She was 55.
“Lysa was Billy Paul’s last drummer,” said sister Pamela Chambers. “She toured with him for the last 10-15 years that he was on the road. She had such an incredible and inspiring career. She inspired so many young female musicians, especially drummers. She was an amazing musician, but that doesn’t compare to the amazing person and sister she was.”
Nicknamed “Lady Rhythm,” Robinson was a popular and renowned jazz percussionist in the Philadelphia area and beyond. She had her own jazz band, “Totally Unique,” in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.
Throughout her career she accompanied many musical legends including Stevie Wonder, Grover Washington Jr., Pattie LaBelle, Pamela Williams, Bill Withers, Billy Paul, Musiq Soulchild, Prince, Tony Williams, Les Paul Roque, Pieces of a Dream, Pink, Jeane Carne, Sharon Katz and the Peace Train, Monette Sudler, Shirley Lites, Barbara Mason and many more.
“The essence of Lysa’s soul was music,” said Shirley Lites, an international recording artist and former band leader of Billy Paul. “I’ve known her for about 25 years. I was actually the person that recommended her for Billy Paul because I was already in his group.
“At the time, her and I were already working together. She was doing gigs and I also was doing gigs. When I found out Billy Paul was looking for a drummer, Lysa was actually the first person I thought of. She came out and she got the gig. She was his drummer for years.
“We traveled the world together,” Lites said. “If I called her and told her something was going on at a certain place and time, she would be ready to go. She just loved having fun and she had such a great spirit. She was a loyal friend who could play those drums. She was more than just a friend to me, she was my sister.”
Robinson was born on June 19, 1964, in Philadelphia to Sunee Shirley Robinson and the late Mitchel Robinson. From the time she was a toddler, she was surrounded by music.
She started playing the drums when she was 2 years old and was mentored by people in her father’s band. She would later follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue a career in music. She attended public schools in Philadelphia and graduated from Overbrook High School.
When she wasn’t playing the drums or touring, Robinson loved to spend time with her family and travel to new places. She was also a wine connoisseur and loved animals.
“As a toddler, she was mentored by the people in my father’s band,” Chambers said. “She started with the Stenton Diner Teenage Jazz band when she was 11 or 12 years old. The interesting thing about that band is that it was mentored by Grover Washington Jr. and Gamble and Huff, so Lysa was literally surrounded by greats in the music industry at such a young age.
“I joined the Army in ‘87, so Lysa and I would often talk about the different places I have been to and what different places she had been to. From her travels with music, she developed a love for fine wine and so did I. She would often bring me wine from special places in the world. I started reading about these different wines and their origins because of my sister.
“She traveled all over the world from Japan to Aruba,” she added. “Even when she wasn’t touring, she was always finding different places to visit. She would often visit me in Texas two or three times a year. She was a spiritual person who had a heart of gold. She was also a great listener. We had a very special relationship; I’ll miss her tremendously.”
Robinson is survived by: her mother, Sunee Shirley Robinson; sisters, Michele Robinson Brooker and Dr. Pamela Chambers; nieces Kristine Utley, Chelsy Brooker and Corbyn Brooker; nephew, Pierce Brooker; longtime friends Shirley Gaines, Vicky Perry and Paula Rogers; and other relatives and friends.
A private service for Robinson was held April 9 at Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home, 6828 Old York Road. She was buried at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia.
