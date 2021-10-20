Lynette Mamie Frisby, who worked as a medical assistant and office manager for her brother-in-law's family medical practice in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia, died on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Frisby was 82.
Frisby worked for 10 years at the medical practice. She also worked in the same capacity for a surgeon's practice in Hunting Park.
Frisby, affectionately known as Nettie or Net, was born at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia on Jan. 23, 1939. She was the youngest of William Middleton and Emma Hall Middleton's ten children. As a child, she attended Mother Bethel AME Church with her family and Meredith Elementary School.
Upon her father and mother's deaths she moved to Harlem, New York and was raised by her eldest sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Prince Kelly. In Harlem, she attended Ellsworth Junior High School (P.S. 159) and Washington Irving High School. During those years, she and her girlfriends formed The Golden Eagle Club of which she was the vice president
She and her friends also formed a singing group, and they were invited to sing at various churches on Sundays. In addition, she was a member of the Glee Club. In her senior year, Frisby returned to Philadelphia to live with her widowed sister, Eleanor to help with her daughter and thus she ended up graduating from Simon Gratz High School.
As a young adult she worked for Social Security Administration and attended Morris Brown AME Church where she was active in the Young Adult Ministry and sang on the choir. At that time, she lived with her sister, Eloise and baby sat her boys. She eventually moved back to New York City to live with her sister Ruth in the South Bronx.
She and Ruth have many fond memories of their young adult years, but one of the most memorable was attending the March on Washington in 1963 and finding their sister, Grace, in that crowd of more than 250,000 people.
A couple years later, she gave birth to Donna Annette. When she no longer had a babysitter in New York, her sister and brother-in-law, brought Donna back to Philadelphia to live with them and their four sons. Frisby was also an active member of Tioga United Methodist Church where she sang on the choir and served as the church secretary.
When she and Clarence Frisby married, they moved to Willingboro, N.J. where she managed the medical records department at Burlington County Internal Medicine. She was a member of Alpha Baptist Church, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, and St. Paul United Methodist Church during the 30 years they lived in Willingboro.
She sang on the choirs, led youth groups, youth bible study, taught in Sunday School, and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a founding member of the Willingboro NAACP and a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.
When Donna was a child, Frisby enjoyed taking her to the Christmas Show at Radio City Music Hall and she loved attending Broadway plays with family and friends. She was a great cook; everyone loved her potato salad and fried chicken.
Upon retirement, she and Clarence enjoyed traveling and she organized many cruises and family reunions. She affectionately called the group of family and friends that traveled with her "Nettie and the Cruisers."
She predeceased by her parents, William and Emma Middleton; loving husband, Clarence Earl Frisby, Jr.; siblings: James Middleton (Bernice), John Middleton, Mary Kelly (Prince), Eleanor Stepney (James), Eloise Johnson (Willie), Elizabeth Spann (John) and brothers-in-laws, Henry Scott, MD and Shelby Sullivan. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Donna Frisby-Greenwood; Stephen Greenwood, grands, Michael and Lenwood Greenwood; sisters, Grace Scott, Mable Byrd, and Ruth Sullivan; sister-in-law, Esther Geter; stepdaughter, Dana Frisby; two godchildren, Charlotte Council and Rennette Hudson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a viewing for Frisby from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 217 Fernbrook Avenue, Wyncote, PA. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
