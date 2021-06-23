Luther Alridge, who was a longtime photographer for The Philadelphia Tribune, passed away on June 17, 2021. Alridge was 74.
Alridge worked 17 years as photographer with the Tribune. He covered a number of community events and provided the newspaper with photo coverage for many years.
Luther Alridge, as Obrafo Kwabena Akyeampon, was an original member of the Asona Aberade Shrine with a record of service as the principal Obrafo of the Shrine. He served the Shrine co-founder Nana Okomfohene Akua Oparebea as her Obrafo. Also, he performed professionally with the Shrine co-founder Arthur Hall as a member of the Afro-American Dance Ensemble, touring all over the United States, Africa and the Caribbean.
He was part of the historic 1974 tour to Larteh, Ghana, having the honor of meeting the Great Matriarch Nana Okomfohene Akua Oparebea, High Priestess of the Nene Akonedi Shrine located in Larteh, Ghana. Nana Oparebea trained Luther as her Obrafo and he became known by his title.
Obrafo Kwamena Acheampong (Luther Alridge), Shrine Elder, started his life as Luther Alridge Jr., born Oct. 9, 1946, in Saratoga, Florida. He was raised in Philadelphia by his mother, Almeda R. Campbell, and was the youngest of her three children; his sisters Ann Marshall and Lena Alridge are now deceased.
Alridge graduated from Ben Franklin High School. He received a degree in photography from Community College of Philadelphia and had his own photography studio. Upon his return from military service, he worked for the Tribune until decided to start his own practice as a massage therapist.
He was previously married to his first wife, Cynthia Davis, and shared one child together — a daughter, Rhonda Denise. He served in the United States Army from Dec. 6, 1967, to Aug. 1, 1969, as a radio operator and participated in the Vietnam campaign, during which he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and earned a Good Conduct Medal for his service to his country.
He was passionate about many things including performing as an African percussionist and dancer for the Arthur Hall Afro-American Dance Ensemble and as a dance and congo instructor at Ile Ife Humanitarian Center. He was also a freelance photographer for many special events, weddings, birthdays and graduations, but his true passion was playing either in person or globally on the computer to challenge his mind and skills. His most treasured memories were his involvement in the Odunde Festivals that were held in the city each year.
Alridge is survived by his only daughter, Rhonda Denise Murray; son-in-law, Keith Adam Murray; and his three grandchildren, Iyan Lynn Murray, Hasan Haki Murray and Ronesha J. Murray of Philadelphia; his eight great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers-in-law John Marshall, and Marvin (Butch) Smith; nephews John N. Marshall III and Marc D. Marshall; nieces Karen Smith, Pan Smith, Lynn Smith and Yvette Smith; and a wide range of family friends and loved ones.
There will be a viewing at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28 at Batchelor Brothers, Inc., 7112 North Broad St. The service will begin at 2:30 p.m.
