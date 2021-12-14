Luida M. Fowler, who was a former military tailor, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was 104.
She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 6, 1917, to the late Samuel Fowler and Lelia (Jackson) Fowler. She was the third of eight siblings and the oldest daughter.
Fowler graduated from Stanton High School in 1935 and became the first African-American woman to work at the Underwood jewelry store in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, as a salesclerk. In her early 20s, she moved to Philadelphia to work for the federal government as a specialized military tailor.
Accepting Christ as her lord and savior, Fowler joined Mt. Pisgah A.M.E Church. As a devoted fellowship member, she served on the boards of the Lay Organization, Hostess Club, Hospitality Ministry, Stewardess Board and the Sara Allen Guide.
Fowler retired in 1960 after 45 years of service with the federal government. In dealing with health issues, she relocated back to Jacksonville in 2012 to live with her niece and her immediate family.
Fowler joined with the senior women at Zion Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Clifford Johnson and Edith Hicks, president of the senior women. In addition to duties of visiting the sick and shut-in, Fowler enjoyed reading scriptures, singing and praising the Lord along with other group members.
As her illness worsened, Fowler moved into the Lakeside Nursing Rehabilitation Center, where she enjoyed many activities and built a strong relationship with staff members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; five brothers; two aunts; and a niece and nephew.
She is survived by: her niece, Marilyn Smith; nephews, Andre (Wanda) King and Edward Fowler; great-nephews, Eugene (Shasta) Smith and Joseph Fowler; great-nieces, Pearlie (Esteban) Medina and Felisha Young; friends, Lillian Benton, Delores Simmons and Renee Briggs; and other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32209.
Services will be held Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Florida 32073.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.