Lucy Juanita DuBose Scoggins, who served people who were poor and homeless for more than 20 years with her own resources, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Scoggins was 62.
Scoggins made a difference in her community by supporting those who were less fortunate. Her community efforts started at a young age when she and her siblings accompanied their moth and father on weekends serving the poor by handing out food to those in need on the streets of Philadelphia.
Scoggins was born to the late Angela Edwards DuBose and Robert E. DuBose Jr. in Montgomery, AL on Aug. 30, 1959. She was name after her paternal grandmother.
In 1961, the family moved, after her father was compelled to answer a call to the position of curate at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Philadelphia. Scoggins was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System in June 1976 graduated from Walter Biddle Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences.
The school community lived the FFA (Future Farmers of America Motto: "Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living To Serve." Scoggins lived out this motto in both faith and life.
Scoggins was a highly active young girl and enjoyed playing outside with friends, paling around with her brother Gerald, playing the violin in the school orchestra, writing poetry and being a member of Girl Scouts and The Girls Friendly Society (GFS). She especially enjoyed GFS summer camp allowing her to travel to Cape may, N.J. along with her younger sister Angela. It was a big adventure to leave home for a week and Scoggins particularly loved staying at GFS's huge Historic Victorian House.
In December 1983, she was joined in holy matrimony to Antonio Scoggins. She was blessed to have her father perform the ceremony at their home church, African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas where he was then rector. This union was blessed by the birth of two loving and devoted daughters, Maria Scoggins, and Simone Scoggins Robinson. She loved her family dearly and was devoted to them.
She served in various jobs throughout her life, but her commitment was to her family, her faith, and serving others. Scoggins' greatest joy in the last 11 years was helping to take care of her two beautiful granddaughters, Londyn and Paris. She was looking forward to the birth of her third granddaughter, due to be born in November 2021.
Scoggins leaves to cherish her memory; daughters, Maria, and Simone, Tony; granddaughters, Londyn, Paris and baby Milan; adoptive daughter; Rachel Johnson; Fur Grand-babies Onyx and Wynter; sisters, Audrice and Angela; brothers, Robert (predeceased) and Gerald (predeceased); brother-in-law, Marvin; niece, Kristen; nephews, Marvin III, Tyler and Marques; goddaughters, Ashley, Queen Neteru Maat Ramadiyn and Star; godsons, Daniel, Ramadiyn Kaseem, Johnathan, Nevin and Noah many cousins and friends
There will be a viewing for Scoggins on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at May Funeral Home, 4522 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken, N.J.
