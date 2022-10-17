Lucious "Luke" Jackson, a former power forward and center for the Philadelphia 76ers, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from heart problems. He was 80.
His wife, Marva, confirmed to KFDM-TV in Beaumont, Texas, that he died in a Houston hospital.
"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lucious "Luke" Jackson," the 76ers said in an online tribute. "An NBA All-Star, Jackson spent his entire eight-season career with the 76ers, playing a key role on the 1967 title-winning team. He will be missed."
Before transferring to Pan America College, which is now known as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, he played one season on scholarship at Texas Southern.
The 76ers drafted Jackson in 1964 in the first round, fourth overall, and he played for the team until 1972. The 1966–67 team was the only team in the 1960s not named the Celtics to win a championship. Additionally, he contributed to the U.S. basketball team winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.
Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest big men in basketball history and a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was one of Jackson's most noteworthy teammates.
Jackson’s wife Marva recalled a story to KFDM-TV in which Chamberlain once described her husband as one of the most powerful players he played with in his career.
"Luke Jackson was the second strongest man I ever played with," Chamberlain said, according to Marva. "I’m the first."
After his NBA career, he worked as the Beaumont parks and recreation director for 25 years before retiring.
Jackson, who averaged 9.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during his NBA stint, was also named to the all-rookie team.
