Lucinda Gertrude Harper, former vice president of public relations for Joseph V. Baker and Associates and world traveler, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was 90.
“My mom was such an amazing woman,” said daughter Cindy Covington. “She was outgoing and warm; she just had a spirit about her. She loved her family, but she also loved meeting new people and traveling to different places.
“She was also just someone who found a way to live her life to the fullest. She didn’t like sitting around, she loved to be active. She was sharp; she kept her mind active by interacting with people and playing games like Scrabble. She also remained physically active.
“While we were all surprised by her passing, she lived an extraordinary life and she did things her way. Her laughter, sense of humor and adventurous spirit will be missed by all who knew her,” she added.
Harper loved traveling with her family. She was a world traveler who visited countries like Cuba, China and Greece. She often learned phrases in various languages from those countries before going on trips.
“About 22 years ago, my mom was traveling with a small company that did very small tours, and she asked me to join her,” said daughter Jan Harper. “From there, it became a tradition. Every summer, my dad, my mom, my significant other and I would go on trips to different places overseas. She loved cruises, so we would go on very small cruises that only held about 100 people.
“She would pick places that we could cruise to, places like China and Greece. When we were there, she really tried to make a point of getting to know the people, not just coming in as a tourist, but coming in and trying to learn a little bit of the language. She tried to communicate with the people and tried to make them feel as though she appreciated their culture.
“Her favorite place to visit were the Greek Islands,” she added. “She loved their food, culture and architecture. She also thought the people there were very welcoming. No matter where we went, people were always drawn to her. She just connected with everyone. We were able to create some beautiful memories together over the years.”
Harper was born on July 6, 1929, in Philadelphia to Joseph and Lucinda Stridiron and was the youngest child. She attended Overbrook High School where she was a student athlete. She played basketball and tennis and ran track. She was chosen Most Athletic of her 1947 graduating class.
As a young woman, she worked as a sales clerk at the Wanamaker's department store and later as a receptionist for Dr. Beverly Graves on Girard Avenue. During the 1970s and early 1980s, she worked as the vice president of public relations for Joseph V. Baker and Associates.
Before retiring from full-time work, she was the receptionist and bookkeeper for Bruce E. Brooks and Associates, where clients loved hearing her welcoming voice when she answered the phone. At the time of her passing, she proctored exams for the City of Philadelphia. She was also a lifelong active member of the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas.
“My mom was such a hard worker,” Covington said. “She worked throughout her life and even when she retired she continued to work. She used to be the vice president of public relations for Joseph V. Baker and Associates. They had a variety of clients including many of the tobacco manufacturers.
“My mom used to travel around the Southeast to visit these different companies. Through that experience, she was able to visit different places and build relationships with those companies. My mom was even still working up until she passed.
“She was still going to work as a proctor for the City of Philadelphia before the restrictions hit from the coronavirus. As a proctor, she would be giving tests to the policemen and firemen. She loved the idea of staying active,” she added.
She was preceded in death by: brothers, Clifton and James Stridiron, and her oldest son, Walter Harper.
She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Roland Harper; son, Philip Harper of Delaware; daughter, Jan Harper (James Stowe) of Ambler; daughter, Cindy Covington of North Carolina; sister, Sadie S. Mitchell of Philadelphia; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
“My mom was an adventurous woman who kept going no matter what age she was,” Jan Harper said. “She didn’t let her age define her and she wasn’t afraid to be herself. She definitely made her impact on this world and we’ll miss her tremendously.”
Memorial services for Harper will be held at the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas at a later date.
