Louise Wilson died peacefully November 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a deaconess at her church and long-time resident of South Philly. Funeral services Monday, December 7, 2020. Viewing 8:00am-10:00am. Private Only Service, 10:00am at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 1419 Wharton Street, Phila., PA. Interment Glenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Service by Slater Funeral Home.
