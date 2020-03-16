Louise M. Nelson, a former SPD Technologies employee, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was 95.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1924 in Philadelphia to the late Carrie Coleman and George Carson. She was the eldest daughter of 10 children.
“Louise was known for her warm greetings to all she had encountered,” her family said in a tribute. “Louise had a quick wit and plenty of sass. Her one line responses often had people laughing.”
Nelson graduated from Simon Gratz High School. During World War II, she worked at the Frankford Arsenal.
Nelson was a pen pal to many soldiers and offered inspiration to those serving in the war. She enjoyed dancing and would dance with troops while on leave from service.
Nelson was employed at ITE, later renamed SPD Technologies, where she worked for 28 years. She retired in April 1988.
She was married to the late Edward Nelson for 45 years and two sons were born to their union.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, John.
She is survived by: her sons, Michael D. Nelson Sr. and Mark D. Nelson; grandchildren, Drew, Michael Jr., Daryl, Dana, Patrick, Dylan and Dorian; daughters-in-law, Sandra and Crystal; sister, Jeanne Stanley; best friend and companion, Ronald Branham and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held March 14 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 6653-75 Chew Ave.
