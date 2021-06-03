Louis Elizabeth Boyd Peartree, who was a longtime a domestic worker and a live-in head cook for the family of the vice president of Chemical Bank in New York City, passed away on May 26, 2021. Peartree was 109.
Peartree was born on Friday, Sept. 15, 1911, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Unfortunately, 109 years later there are no records of her parents’ names. Her mother died when she was 6 1/2 years old and her father abandoned her that year on the steps of a store front. She was taken to the nearest police precinct.
Her next stop was at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She lived there for several months before being transferred to the Einstein Hospital in Philadelphia. At Einstein, the search for her identity was widened since no one knew her family’s last name. She was an only child. She was raised by her grandfather who was a former slave.
Life wasn’t easy for Peartree. She left school at an early age to go to work. Her skills and manners were impeccable. She was the head cook for the Thompson family. There were four other domestics that reported to her.
She had the honor of accompanying the Thompsons to the White House. Few people have had the experience of witnessing the leadership of 20 presidents. She did. She felt great joy in witnessing the presidency of Barack Obama, the first African American president of the United States. To her, this was unbelievable. While most of us have read about many of the high points and the low points in our history, she lived them.
Her life really changed when she met the love of her life, Elbert Peartree, in Belhaven, North Carolina. With Elbert she had three daughters, Bettie, who preceded her in death; Earleen and Lottie. Louise loved helping others. In Belhaven, she often nursed ill neighbors so their relatives could continue to work. She also had the reputation of being the best cook and baker in the whole town.
She loved the Lord and was a very active member in the St. Reddick Baptist Church. Elbert and Louise enjoyed their life together until his death on Jan. 4, 1998. After a number of years, her granddaughter, Liz, convinced her to move Raleigh, North Carolina, to live with her family. From Raleigh, she later moved to Philadelphia. At the age of 102, she joined Salem Baptist Church in Jenkintown. At Salem, a very thoughtful member, Carlotta Cage, helped enroll her into the Adult Citizens Program where she met many other seniors and enjoyed playing card games, dominos and watching movies. On Sunday mornings, she always arrived in her best finery. She was always fashionable.
Until her death, she was the oldest living citizen in Montgomery County. Over the years, many local TV stations and newspapers have questioned her concerning her longevity. She was quick to tell them, “I love the Lord. I never drank alcohol or coffee. I never smoked or kept late hours.”
Peartree is survived by her loving daughters, Earleen Gauthney (Lin) and Lottie Jefferson of Pennsylvania. She also leaves 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 30 great-great grandchildren; 10 great-great-great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends to cherish precious memories. Peartree was beloved by the young and old as she readily gave advice, guidance and encouragement.
There will be a public viewing on Friday, June 4 at Salem Baptist Church of Roslyn, 2741 Woodland Road, from 7:30-10 a.m. The funeral service is private. The interment will be held at Northside Cemetery in Belhaven, North Carolina on Tuesday, June 8.
