Louise B. Cleveland, a retired shop steward, died on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. She was 91.
She was the oldest daughter of Fred Brown and Florine Beard Holland and was born on Dec. 3, 1930, in Bamberg, South Carolina. Along with her younger siblings and many cousins, she was nurtured by her grandparents, Edgar and Phoebe Jane Beard.
She was an active member of the House of Prayer Episcopal Church for 60 years. Throughout that time, she served on the church choir and various church committees. Always concerned about the church grounds, she pulled up the weeds and tended to the yard on a regular basis.
Cleveland began advocating for civil rights when she was a young student in the segregated South, her family said in a tribute. In one instance, while at an ice cream parlor with classmates, a server claimed that chocolate was the only available flavor. She declined to buy the chocolate-flavored ice cream and requested that she and her classmates stay and wait as some of the white customers received strawberry. The waitress turned beet red and grudgingly offered to sell Cleveland and her classmates strawberry ice cream.
She attended Allendale County Training School in Allendale, South Carolina, and later transferred to the Mather School, a private boarding school for African-American girls in Beaufort, South Carolina. She graduated second in her class in June 1950.
At age 19, she established her home in Philadelphia, where she married Charles Cleveland. From that union, three children were born: Charles, Ivy and Sandra. She became active in the home and school association while her children attended Philadelphia public schools.
For many years, she worked at TRW, where she was a shop steward, advocating for the rights of her fellow employees. During that time she grew concerned about Americans losing their jobs as companies relocated operations overseas. As a result, she refused to buy clothing manufactured outside the United States.
After retirement, Cleveland worked at her aunt’s store in North Philadelphia. She instilled the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.
Cleveland was opinionated about community, education, political and jobs issues. She volunteered at her neighborhood polling place, encouraging young and old neighbors to vote. She served as the committee person for the 17th Ward, 9th Division in Philadelphia. As a member of ACORN (the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now), she attended numerous rallies throughout Pennsylvania, advocating for improved conditions in her area.
She also supported the David Cohen Ogontz branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, advocating for services and opposing efforts to close the branch.
She loved gardening, taking care of her garden when the conditions were favorable and planting a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers in the front and side yards.
"Louise lived a full, compassionate life," her family said in a tribute. "Her contagious personality always brought smiles and laughter to the room."
She is survived by her son, Charles Cleveland (Denise); daughters, Ivy Muhammad (Samir) and Sandra Cleveland; sisters, Ethel Ransome and Lillian Harris; grandchildren, Yamilah Way, Hanif al-Fareed, Sandra Carter and Jennifer Nichols; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, at House of Prayer Episcopal Church, 1747 Church Lane.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment is private.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
