On December 29, 2020, Lonnie J. Staton Jr. of Rydal, PA quietly slipped away at Abington Memorial Hospital, and began his journey into eternal life having done what he could to make the most of the 84 years with which he had been blessed. Born in Philadelphia on April 5, 1936, Lonnie was raised in a Christian home, and throughout his life he remained dedicated to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Most recently a member of Smyrna Memorial Baptist, Lonnie was adamant about the importance of tithing and reading the Bible cover-to-cover. He continually helped others with financial assistance, fundraising, and charitable donations. Lonnie, a scholar and an athlete, was the first African American football team co-captain at Swarthmore High School, and he graduated top four in his class at Bartram High School. He attended Temple University on a full scholarship and athletic award. There, he played varsity football, ran track, and graduated with a B.S. in Education, an M.S. in Educational Administration, and a Principal’s Certification. Lonnie’s career as a teacher and administrator spanned more than 25 years. After 1985, Lonnie retired as Assistant Principal from Norristown Area High School, and shifted his focus to entrepreneurial pursuits. Lonnie was an innate businessman who operated a variety of enterprises from a young age, ultimately founding a multipronged real estate corporation, Plush, Inc. Lonnie was a Life Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Mu Omega Chapter. He was also a gregarious, gifted public speaker who always had a story to tell or joke to share. Lonnie enjoyed hosting parties, talking on the telephone with friends near and far, mentoring everyone in his orbit, and just having fun. One of his favorite greetings was, “Has anyone told you that you’re beautiful today? Well, let me be the first!” Lonnie leaves cherished memories to his beloved wife of 34 years, Elaine Staton, as well as five children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and treasured friends. A public viewing and private ceremony (due to Covid-19 regulations) was held on January 12, 2021.
