Lonnie H. Moore Jr., who was a longtime Philadelphia public school administrator, passed away on June 2, 2021. Moore was 83.
In 1959, Moore started working at the School District of Philadelphia. He was a District Administrator and Supervisor at Schuylkill Headquarters and had office locations at both Benjamin Franklin High School and South Philadelphia High School.
Moore was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. He was the first of three children born to Lonnie and Bessie Moore. He also had a half brother by his father, Edward Watson (deceased).
Moore was educated in the Philadelphia Public Schools and graduated from the old Northeast High School on Erie Avenue. In 1955, he entered Cheyney State Teachers College (now Cheyney University), where he became a member of the Gamma Omega Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in 1957. Later, he was an active member of the illustrious Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, serving as the fraternity’s 25th Polemarch from 1972-73.
He met his first wife, Edith Dennis, at Cheyney. They were married for more than 20 years and had one son, Lonnie H. Moore III. Edith passed away in 2017. In 1983, he married Harriet Newell who passed away in 1993.
Moore was an avid sportsman and athlete. He was a state champion fencer and excelled in track and football. Throughout his life, Moore had a love for chess, was an accomplished equestrian, and hunter. He was a fantastic swimmer and could be found working as a lifeguard at the New Jersey shores.
He enjoyed deep-sea fishing, sharing a poker game with friends, and was known to have the best front row finish line seats at the Penn relays for 35 plus years, which he shared with his son and their fraternity brothers. He was also a connoisseur of music and art, acquiring a personal collection of paintings and vintage music.
Moore had a lifelong commitment to helping others in both his personal and professional life. He always inspired young people to make the most of their lives. In the 1960s, through the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, he was introduced to the Crime Prevention Association, an organization that helped Philadelphia’s troubled youth.
After applying with the association and going through orientation on techniques required for dealing with gangs, he went out onto the streets to make contact. Moore willingly put himself in harm’s way serving as Kappa Alpha Psi’s leader in gang prevention.
Often, he would put himself in dangerous street corner settings between territorial gangs or could be found working behind the scenes with troublesome youth groups 13-20 years of age, demonstrating resilience and his determination to unite Black men and show them positive alternatives.
In an article about his work in crime prevention, the Philadelphia Afro-American newspaper described Lonnie Moore Jr. as, “Cool, intelligent and sincere,” noting that, “his manner is warm and friendly, he has a striking personality,” and that his “English is perfect as he speaks in a soft voice using well-chosen words.”
His commitment to serving others was further demonstrated by his charter membership, in 1960, in the Men of BACA, the Bronze Association of Cultural Advancement, Kappa Men who graduated from Cheyney.
Moore, a member of Salem Baptist Church of Abington, was a devoted family man and a loyal friend. A man of faith and a responsible, loving parent and grandparent, he was always present when his son and later, his grandchildren were in a school play, team sporting events or a ceremony of any kind. He was there when anyone needed him, bearing gifts for holidays or birthdays without fail. He touched and made a positive difference in the lives of many people and was very much loved.
Moore is survived by his son, Lonnie H. Moore III, and wife Shanté R. Moore of Sicklerville, New Jersey; grandchildren Lonnie H. Moore IV and Fleurjedye Moore; great-grandson, Asa Moore; sister, Deanna Moore-Dillard, of Java, Virginia; brother, Stanford Moore Sr. of Fredericksburg, Virginia; nieces, nephews, and cousins. His granddaughter, Lonaé A. Moore, passed away to her eternal resting place with our Heavenly Father in 2018.
There will be a viewing from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, on Friday, June 11. A Kappa Service will be at 9:30 a.m. outside in the Memorial Garden. The service will be limited to family only at 10 a.m.
