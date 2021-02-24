Dr. Vivian Derricotte Ray, who held positions as a teacher, special education director and school psychologist for the School District of Philadelphia, died on Feb. 11, 2021. Ray spent 35 years working in the school district.
Ray affectionately known as "Auntie Viv" was born to the late Walter Derricotte, Sr. and Hellen Lee Butler in Philadelphia. While she was the older of two children from this union, having a younger brother, Walter Derricotte, Jr. (deceased), she was also blessed with another brother, James F. Butler, Jr. (deceased), both of whom she loved dearly.
Ray was educated in the School District of Philadelphia and graduated from the Philadelphia High School for Girls. After high school, she matriculated at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, formerly known as Cheyney State College. She graduated from Cheyney State College with a degree in elementary education in 1953.
After graduating from college, she started teaching at Martha Washington Elementary School in West Philadelphia. It was there that she developed life-long friendships with some of her colleagues. Always striving for more, she received master's and doctorate degrees from Temple University. With her additional degrees, she was promoted to the positions of special education director and school psychologist for the School District of Philadelphia.
She met the love of her life, Artis Ray. They were married on April 20, 1958. They were married for 62 years before he preceded her in death on April 21, 2020.
Prior to graduating from Cheyney University, she was initiated into the Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on June 14, 1952. After graduating, she became a dedicated member of the Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She recently achieved the status of "Pearl Soror" denoting 65 years of service within the sorority.
She was also committed to community service through her active involvement with the Philadelphia Chapter of Chums, Incorporated, of which she was a charter member. She was also a member of the Coordinating Council of Frontiers International Philadelphia Club, in addition to two Red Hatters Clubs.
She loved games. She was an avid bridge player. She was a member of the American Bridge Association, the Cosmopolitan Bridge Club, the Philadelphia Bridge Unit, and the IMPS Club. She also looked forward to the monthly outings for some challenging games of Tripoley.
Ray leaves to cherish her memory, nephews-Walter "Butch" Derricotte, Glenn (Rosalind) Derricotte, Mark Derricotte, Barry (Olga) Derricotte, James F. (Adrianne) Butler, III, niece Kia D. (Kevin) Buckner, niece-in-law Nilda Derricotte, a very special "nephew" Everett Jones, a very special "niece" Gloria Toxey Jones, a very dear friend, Gwen Henderson, four sisters-in-law, Louis Watkins, Louette Ray Hadley, Olga Ray Baylor, Vivian H. Butler, and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday, March 3 at 11 a.m.
