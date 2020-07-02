ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Assemblyman David Gantt, who served the Rochester area in New York state government for decades, has died. He was 78.
His office announced his death on Wednesday, and it brought out a wave of accolades from elected officials, praising Gantt for his dedication and concern for those he represented.
“David spent his career fighting poverty and advocating for the underserved,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Gantt, the only African American to be elected to state government from Monroe County, “was a father to me. He loved me unconditionally and inspired me to be who I am today.”
Gantt, a Democrat, had announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. He had been dealing with health issues for some time.
