On Friday, October 23, 2020, Lois M. Cross Presley, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania peacefully departed and began her journey into eternal life. Lois led a full God-centered life through which she was a lifelong learner and a willful vessel of love, grace, and mercy. As God’s servant, she shared the good news of Christ everywhere she went. She was always willing to teach and mentor along the way, often sharing her favorite scripture, Psalm 91. A pillar of the community, was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church for over twenty-six years and later a member of McKinley Baptist Church for over twenty-five years. Lois also served as a Crossing Guard and received many awards and certificates of appreciation from The Hatboro Police Department for her extraordinary acts of kindness and dedication to duty for over ten years. Lois is survived by her three children, Vann, Al and Kimberley. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild all of whom affectionately knew her as “Mom Momp.”The family would like to express our sincere thanks and deep appreciation for the many acts of kindness, love and sympathy during our time of bereavement. A private memorial service will be held at McKinley Baptist Church.
City and community leaders are reacting after police officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife on Monday in West Philadelphia.
