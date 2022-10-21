Lindbergh Goodwin, an Army veteran and entrepreneur, died of lung cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. He was 92.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Blair, South Carolina, to the late John and Frances Goodwin.
Goodwin, a former member of Metropolitan Baptist Church, accepted Jesus Christ while attending Gethsemane Baptist Church in South Carolina. His Christian values were evident in how generous and supportive he was of the people he respected and loved. He questioned the deep topics of the world and read extensively to research and find answers to life’s most profound questions.
"Big Daddy," as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, and "Deddy," by his children, was one of 12 children. He attended McCrorey-Liston School in Blair.
He spent more than 45 years in the military, rising to the rank of command sergeant major. He served in the Korean War with Battalion 315, Company C, and was a survivor of the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, where he received the Purple Heart. He also received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and many other honors and awards during his tenure in the armed reserve command military.
Goodwin founded his own construction business, Goodwin Tunneling, Inc. of New Jersey, in 1973 while working as a "sandhog," a worker who specializes in underground excavation and building. He hired young Black men in the neighborhood, ensuring they were mentored while providing for their families.
He married Essie Thompson on March 26, 1955. The couple had known each other their entire lives, having grown up together in Blair. From this union, six children were born. The couple spent most of their married life in Philadelphia at 61st and Spruce streets, where they raised their children, celebrated holidays, and danced (in the mirror) on Friday nights to the sounds of Motown and Louis Jordan after buying hoagies and hamburgers.
In a tribute, the family said, "If you ever wanted to see how in love they were, you simply had to see them dance together."
His happiest moments were family gatherings, including holidays, bi-annual Goodwin-Goodman family reunions, where he served as president of the Philadelphia Chapter, and getting dressed up.
"Lindbergh loved clothes," his family said in a tribute. "He had an outfit for every occasion. Essie used to say, 'Linbug loved getting dressed up and looking good, and that was his way.'"
He was preceded in death by his wife, Essie; son, Kenny Goodwin; siblings, Celeste, Johnny, Robert, Wille Howard, Roland, Joe Louis, Anna G. Dawkins, Paranese Banks, May Frances Black and Jannie Parrot; and son-in-law, Lawrence Washington.
He is survived by his children, Linda Goodwin-King (Eric), Margie Goodwin-Washington, Morris Goodwin (Samyra), Tammy Pipkin (Craig) and June Green (Keith); daughter-in-law, Christine Goodwin; sister, Helen Walker; granddaughters, Erica King, Ebony Clement (Billie), Aja Pipkin, Meaghan Washington, Erinn Freeman (Darnell), Morgan Leslie (Jamaine), Jessica Goodwin, Mya Pipkin, Moriah Goodwin and Joyce Goodwin; grandsons, Durrell Bracely, Eric King Jr., Monte Gibson, Keith Green Jr., Antwuan Green, Yuri Pipkin, Joshua Goodwin (Janique), Elijah Goodwin and Khalief Green; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great children; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3500 Baring St., with a viewing at 9 a.m. and services to follow at 11 a.m.
Yarborough and Rocke Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
