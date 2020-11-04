Linda Richardson, who led the effort for the revitalization of the Uptown Theater, passed away over the weekend according to reports. Richardson was 73.
Richardson, a North Philadelphia native, was very active and committed to restoring the Uptown Theater, the legendary concert hall on North Broad Street.
WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson talked about her efforts with the Uptown Theater and the impact Richardson had in the community.
"She was so dedicated," Jackson said. "She gave her heart as far as restoring that Uptown Theater. Her drive and her determination, I just admired her love of North Philadelphia. She was going to make things happened for the north side of the city.
"I always admired her for that. Her warm spirit and her generosity. She honored me years ago. It was just so touching. I was just so humbled and grateful. It was their annual Uptown award. I think I got it for community work. I got a beautiful award in the shape of the continent of Africa."
Richardson's dedication and hard work are a big part of her legacy.
