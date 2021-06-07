Lillian Guenivere Evans-Ball, who worked as a beautician for more than 20 years, passed away on June 4, 2021. Ball was 76.
Ball worked in the family Beauty Salon in West Philadelphia. When she was not working in the salon, she would sit outside and greet all of her neighbors as they passed by. Ball was a baker extraordinaire, her specialties were cherry cheesecake, German chocolate cake and pepperoni and cheese stromboli.
Ball was first born of the late Haywood C. Evans and Lillian Evans-Cooke on Sept. 26, 1944, in Philadelphia. She was married to the late Lonnie Ball, who preceded her in death.
Ball received her formal education through the Philadelphia Public School System, graduating from John Bartram High School in 1962. After high school, she attended Skidmore Vocational School where she studied cosmetology. After graduating from Skidmore and passing her state board for cosmetology, she became a beautician.
Ball was raised in the United House of Prayer for All People as a child and later attended the Community Baptist Tabernacle, where she reaffirmed her acceptance of The Lord Jesus Christ as her savior.
Ball took several courses at the Community College of Philadelphia to broaden her knowledge, after which she was employed at Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company until her death.
Ball leaves to mourn her sisters Bernadette M. Hart (Lorenzo) and Valerie A. Jones; her adopted sister, A. Louise Lewis; nieces Tanya M. Little (Marty), Sonya D. DeGree, Danita C. Jones, Lauren Seaton (Eddie) and Sydney Hart; nephews Duane L. Hart (Kimberly), Romir S. Stewart and Jonathan Hart; her close friends Margaret Bynum-Lee and Joan Smith; and many other relatives and friends. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a homegoing service on Friday, June 11 at the Wood Funeral Home in West Philadelphia. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. The service starts at 11 a.m. The interment will be at West Laurel Hill.
