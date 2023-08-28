LeRoy Edward Bostic Jr. of Yardley, a corporate organizational expert and civic activist, died on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. He was 78.
He was born on Dec. 27, 1944, and was affectionately known as Roy by family members and friends.
As an infant, he was adopted by LeRoy E. Bostic Sr. and his wife, Clara Mae Jones. They enrolled him at the Miquon School and Friends Central School in the Philadelphia suburbs, where he was one of the first three Black students to attend. After residing in Philadelphia for 17 years, the family moved to Yeadon, where he graduated from Lansdowne Aldan High School.
As a teen, Bostic sang and played drums in his father’s band, "The Mellow Aires.” They played at society events and weddings in the Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York regions. They were also featured in a PBS documentary about the history of doo-wop. Bostic also enjoyed singing with the Fiskites and Company, an a cappella ensemble in Germantown.
Bostic earned a bachelor's in psychology from Central State University and a master’s in organizational development from Antioch University. After his matriculation at Antioch, he became an adjunct faculty member and served as an instructor and thesis adviser. He also pledged Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., while studying psychology at Howard University.
He also completed studies at Columbia University’s renowned Advanced Program in Organizational Development and facilitated annual workshops at the Creative Problem Solving Institute at the University of Buffalo. He was also a guest lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania’s graduate school of engineering.
His mother founded Twigs in Philadelphia in 1948 as a national youth group. Other new chapters of the organization were established in North Montgomery County, the Delaware Valley and King of Prussia in Pennsylvania; Trenton and Marlton, New Jersey; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Wilmington and New Castle, Delaware. In recent years, Roy Bostic worked with Twig Mothers to maintain the organization in memory of his mother.
In 1968, he began working for Scott Paper Co. in the Human Resources Department. He then worked in organizational development at Ogden Allied and CertainTeed. He then took an executive-level post at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals.
Bostic founded REB Consulting Inc. in 1998 as a result of his experiences with and observations of racism, misogyny and inequity in the workplace as a Black man. He also co-founded a prison ministry and mentoring program for Philadelphia prisons, where he also helped secure job placements for reentry into society. He sat on the boards of directors of the African American Museum of Philadelphia and the Arthur Ashe Tennis Foundation.
Bostic served in the U.S. Army as a training and development personnel psychologist.
In 1976, he married Anna Marie Pogue. This union produced two daughters.
He created and implemented strategies for effective organizational change for clients like Pfizer, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Aramark, AXA Equitable, Johnson and Johnson and numerous other companies in the U.S., England, Ireland, France, India and Mexico.
"Roy extended his guidance and resources to countless young people to help them attain their dreams," his family said in a tribute. "He was blessed again to live long enough to see his grandson, Benjamin Edward, who made him the happiest grandfather he ever thought possible."
He is survived by his daughters, Joy Marie Bostic and Kelly Selena Masterson (Frank); grandson, Benjamin Edward Hartgerink; Anna Pogue Bostic; niece, Lisa Marie Hegamin; great-nephews, Jordan Patton and Jayden Leaphart; niece, Kelly Giles Brown (Gregory); and sister-in-law, Mary Pogue Chapman (Juan).
Services are pending.
