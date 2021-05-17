LeRoi Simmons, who was an associate minister at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Simmons was 74.
Simmons, affectionately known to family and close friends as "Neno," was born in Philadelphia on March 15, 1947, to the late Leroy Simmons and Lubertha Mae Franks Simmons. He was their youngest child and only son. His two sisters, Queen Esther and Anna Mae preceded him in death.
Simmons graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in June 1965. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and earned the rank of lance corporal.
After his time with the Marines, Simmons went to barber school and worked at Fred's Barber Shop in North Philadelphia. He branched out and started working at Soul Scissors in the Cheltenham Mall, and took up cosmetology at Berean Institute. Simmons advanced from stylist to regional manager of Soul Scissors.
Simmons furthered his education and attended Antioch University in Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services in January 1975. Having a good business mind, he opened his own beauty salon in 1980 and named it LeRoi's. Eventually, he also studied Urban Missions at Westminster Theological Seminary, where he received his master's degree in Urban Missions, in May 1993.
At an early age, Simmons surrendered his life to Christ and accepted Jesus as his Lord and savior. He was baptized by the late Rev. John Luke Jones, pastor of Miller Memorial Baptist Church in Philadelphia. Simmons later became a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Philadelphia, where he was ordained as a deacon in November 1987. He was called to the ministry and in February 2002, was ordained as a minister under the pastorship of the late Rev. Dr. Manuel L. Dillingham.
Simmons served as an associate minister at Canaan Baptist Church under the Rev. Dr. Manuel L. Dillingham and the Rev. Dr. Gus Roman. Years later, he transferred his membership to Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church where the Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller is pastor. He became an associate minister at Enon. While at Enon, he worked with Saints of Valor Marital Ministry.
In addition to his church activities, Simmons participated in various community organizations. His organizational involvement included director of the Family Center at Pickett Middle School; executive director of Central Germantown Council; board chairman for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter; and Church Behind the Walls of Holmesburg Prison.
Simmons was honored with a citation from the City of Philadelphia and former Mayor Michael A. Nutter for his dedicated leadership, mentorship and ongoing contributions to improve the quality of life and ensure the well-being of all Philadelphians.
Sorrowfully, he will be missed by his loving and devoted wife, Cinzia; his children, Najah L. Purnell, John Simmons and Derek V. Murchison (Mixim); five grandchildren, Miceala Sade, Diana Devante, Derek (DJ), Maya, Kai; one great-grand daughter, Angelica Leilani; nephews Brian T. Simmons, Kenneth T. Simmons and G. Jeffery Hunter; sister/cousin, Linda N. Plummer (Donald); brothers-in-law Terrel D. Parris (DeBorah), and Dean D. Peters Jr. (Diana).
There will a viewing for Simmons on Tuesday, May 18 at Ivy Hill Cemetery Chapel, 1201 Easton Road, from 9 to 11 a.m. The graveside service and interment will be after the viewing.
