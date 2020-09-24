Leonard Wallace Sloan, Jr., who was long-time Philadelphia public school educator, died on September 13, 2020. Sloan was 90.
Sloan was born on the Ware Farm, in Abbeville County, South Carolina to Leonard Sloan and Ruth Williams Sloan and was the eldest of three sons. He accepted Christ at an early age.
With the encouragement of his mother, and the help of his uncle and aunt — Rev. and Mrs. William K. Freeman — he graduated from Woodward High School (Cincinnati, Ohio) and entered Hampton Institute (Hampton, Va.) in September 1949. At Hampton, he received a diploma — tailoring and dry cleaning (1952) — and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Education, with high honors (1954). Sloan was in ROTC at Hampton and graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1954.
Sloan was commissioned as a Regular Army (RA) Second Lieutenant (Quartermaster Corps). After attending several Army schools and commanding battery in Field Artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, he resigned his RA commission; was assigned to the U.XS. Army Reserves; was promoted to captain; and earned an honorable discharge.
He worked as a tailor at the Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot (1957-59). Sloan entered the Intern teaching Program at Temple University and received his M.Ed. degree in 1962. Further study was done at the University of Illinois in Urbana and at Temple — all in mathematics education.
Sloan loved teaching children. He received several National Science Foundation Grants to attend the University of Illinois Committee on School Mathematics (UICSM) and taught the curriculum to many Philadelphia School District mathematics teachers.
He served as chair of the Mathematics Department of Wanamaker Junior High School, as vice principal of Strawberry Mansion Jr./Sr. High School and then retired from the School District of Philadelphia. He was chair, Adopt-A-School Program for Frontiers International; Past President, Zeta Omicron Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; and Past President of Educator’s Roundtable in Philadelphia. He loved the Lord and served in three different churches and on Presbytery of Philadelphia committees in various capacities, including Elder, Commissioner, Session, Committee on Ministry, Committee on Nominations and more.
Sloan was preceded to heaven by his wife of 63 years, Ellen R. (Moore) Sloan, his brothers Willie Henry Sloan and his wife, Delores Sloan, both of Cincinnati, OH and Rev. Robert Sloan of Garner, NC.
He leaves to mourn: his daughter Diane Ruth (Sloan) Summers and her husband Louie E. Summers, Jr. (Major, retired) and their two sons — Gregory Sloan Summers and Alexander Moore Summers from Gurnee, Il; his sister-in-law, Betty Sloan of Garner, N.C.; nieces, nephews, fraternity brothers and friends.
Funeral services will be private for family and close friends only on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Overbrook Presbyterian Church 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The interment will be held at Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall.
