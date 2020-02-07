Leonard Travis, a businessman and community leader, died on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 68.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1951, in Philadelphia to the late Willie Waiters and Lizzie Trawick-Travis. He was a member of Berean Presbyterian Church.
“Len,” as he was fondly called, received his formal education from the Philadelphia public school system. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps on June 26, 1969.
Travis was instrumental in many neighborhood organizations during the 1980s and '90s. He was co-founder and vice president of the North Philadelphia Block Association. He served in various leadership roles for Paramount Centrist Fox Inc., People’s Economic Development Corporation, Highway Holiness Community Center, the board of trustees of the Highway Holiness Church of God in Christ and the North Philadelphia Center of Cultural Arts.
Travis was a member of the Northwest Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood Advisory Council, Degrees of Captivity Prison Reform, the Police Athletic League and Kentucky Colonels. He was also a ward chairman and committeeman of the 28th Ward Republican Executive Committee.
Travis was also a frequent guest as well as a co-host with Mattie Humphrey on the WDAS Breakfast Show.
In 1988, Travis was appointed chief deputy city commissioner for the Board of Elections during Commissioner Maurice Floyd’s tenure. He and his colleagues successfully launched the Peer Voter Registration Project with the School District of Philadelphia and registered thousands of students to vote.
Travis aspired to be part of the political arena at an early age. His knowledge of elections and election laws was vast.
He served on campaigns in different capacities for Gov. Richard Thornburg, Sen. Arlen Specter and Yohan Kim during his bid for City Council. In 2014, he and the late Lenny Tanzymore were instrumental in the election of Yeadon Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins. He served in Hepkins' administration as his director of communications.
Travis started various business ventures. He was involved in real estate ventures and was the co-owner of the Oasis Club and A&L General Contractors, LLC. He was a partner in the Coach Savage Company and was a master carpenter, electrician and plumber. He also worked at the Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home for many years.
Travis was a member of Star in the East Lodge No. 55 for more than 25 years. He was raised to sublime degree master mason in June 1994 under the worshipful master, Fred L. Watson. He served as worshipful master and trustee. Travis was affiliated with various houses in the masonic order including Stewart H. McCard Chapter No. 49, Holy Royal Arch Mason (PHA), DeMolay Consistory No. 1, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite 32 degrees and The Knights Templar.
Travis rededicated himself to God in 2017 and joined Grace Baptist Church of Germantown under the leadership of Rev. Henry Buck Jr.
He was a loving husband, devoted father and patriarch of a large family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Turner; sisters, Gloria Christine and Sarah Williams; and brothers, Willie Williams and Peter Williams.
He is survived by: his wife, Stephanie Travis; children, LaTonia Force, Kea Travis-Trusty (David), Kimita Hart, Tara King, Kellie Travis, Knea Earland, Brandy Turner and Lindsay Travis Sampson (Johnnie); son, Leonard M. Travis; goddaughter, Brittany Gaskins; 27 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Levernia “Yvonne” Williams (Joe Louis), Shirley Travis and Mary Raysor (John); brothers, Sidney Travis (Edith), John Williams, Larry Dobson and Leroy Waiters; three sisters-in-laws; two brothers-in-laws and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Jan. 31 at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 654 Church Lane, Yeadon.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.